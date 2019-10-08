Russin Daniil Medvedev advances to 3rd round at ATP Shanghai Masters

TASS, October 8. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has overwhelmed British Cameron Norrie in their second round match at the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Rolex Shanghai Masters. The tournament offers around $7.5 million in prize money.

The 23-year-old Russian (seed No. 3) prevailed 6-3, 6-1 in just under an hour.

The next round will see a clash between Medvedev who is currently ranked at No. 4 in the ATP rankings and Canada’s Vasek Pospisil (ranked at No. 248).

Medvedev has won six ATP titles. This season saw him landing titles in Sofia and St. Petersburg as well as his first Masters title at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati (Ohio, US). Medvedev concluded his outstanding season and hard court summer in particular with his maiden Grand Slam final appearance at the US Open, losing a dramatic five-set thriller to Spain’s Rafael Nadal. The Russian also qualified for his first ATP Finals, a prestigious tournament held in London on November 10-17 pitting eight best tennis players at the end of the season.

The Shanghai Masters runs for a week and is scheduled to complete on October 13. The winner will receive $1.375 million and 1000 ranking points, while the finalist will bag $696,000 and 600 points. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is the defending champion, while previous winners of the tournament included Russian Nikolay Davydenko (2009).