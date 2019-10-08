Czech tennis star Kvitova pulls out from 2019 VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Czech tennis star Petra Kvitova has decided to withdraw from the 2019 VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament, which kicks off in Moscow later this week, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Tuesday.
The Czech tennis player is now the third one to pull out from the annual tennis tournament in the Russian capital as the same decision was made earlier by Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova and World’s No. 6 Simona Halep of Romania.
"Kvitova pulled out because she had qualified for the final WTA [Women's Tennis Association] tournament. This is all but natural," Tarpishchev said.
The 29-year-old Czech tennis star, who is currently ranked 7th in the WTA Rankings, is the two-time Grand Slam champion and the winner of 25 WTA tournaments.
The 30th edition of the VTB Kremlin Cup will be held in the Russian capital of Moscow between October 12 and 20.