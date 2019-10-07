Moscow’s FIFA World Cup main stadium welcomes Russia, Scotland for Euro 2020 qualifier

The match is scheduled for October 10. The Russian national team will compete at the main stadium of the 2018 FIFA World Cup for the first time since its match against Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup, with Russia prevailing (1-1, 4-3 on penalties).

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium will welcome more than 45,000 people for a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament match between Russia and Scotland, the press service for the Russian Football Union (RFU) told TASS.

"The tickets are selling fast. Currently, more than 45,000 were sold," the RFU press service said.

The Luzhniki Stadium was renovated before the 2018 World Cup, its capacity was increased to 81,000 seats. The arena served as the main stadium for the tournament, hosting seven matches overall, including the opening match, round of 16, semifinal matches as well as the final.

Russia in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier

Russia was drawn into Group I and is placed second after six matches with 15 points. Belgium tops the group (18 points), Kazakhstan is in the third place (7), as followed by Cyprus (7), Scotland (6) and San Marino (0).

To secure a ticket to the Euro 2020 on October 10, Russia needs to beat Scotland and see Kazakhstan draw Cyprus.

The Euro 2020 will be held in 12 cities in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the European championships between June 12 and July 12 and will feature top two teams from each qualifying group. Russia’s St. Petersburg will host three group-stage matches and a quarterfinal. The matches are also scheduled to be hosted by London, Munich, Rome, Baku, Bucharest, Dublin, Copenhagen, Bilbao, Glasgow, Budapest and Amsterdam.