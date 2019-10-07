RUSADA identifies 165 doping violations in nine months of 2019

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has registered 165 cases of possible violations of anti-doping rules in the first nine months of 2019, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Monday.

RUSADA’s official statistics suggest that there were more violations in the period between January and September 2019 than in the whole of 2018 (165 and 146 respectively). In 2017, when RUSADA was still stripped of its compliance status, its employees identified 59 cases of possible violations.

According to Pakhnotskaya, the agency discovered 4 such cases in September, 10 — in August and 49 — in July.