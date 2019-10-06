Russian volleyball players beat Egyptians at World Cup

ТАСС, October 6. The Russian team defeated the Egyptian team 3-1 (25:19, 21:25, 25:19, 25:21) in the fifth volleyball World Cup match. The competition is taking place in Japan.

The Russians won for the third time in the tournament. In the first match, they beat the Iranians (3-1), in the second they defeated the Canadians (3-2), and then lost to the Australians (2-3) and the Brazilians (0-3). The next match on October 9 will place the Russians against the Polish national team.

After five matches, the Russian team is in 4th place in the World Cup standings, with an asset of 9 points. The Brazilian team heads the rating (12 points), and they have not lost a single game, and have another game ahead of them.

The World Cup is held once every four years. Twelve teams from all continental zones of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) take part in the tournament. Opponents meet each other once; the team with the most points becomes the winner of the World Cup. The tournament will end on October 15th.

The Russian men's team won the World Cup twice (1999, 2011), and also won a silver medals once (2007). The USSR national team has four victories (1965, 1977, 1981, 1991) in the tournament, which is a record. Also, Soviet volleyball players won silver medals once (1985) and twice bronze medals (1969, 1989).