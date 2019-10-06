Russian long jumper Klishina shares concerns over Russia’s participation in 2020 Olympics

DOHA, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Darya Klishina, the 2017 world silver medalist in long jump, shares concerns about the possibility of Russia’s participation in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the athlete told TASS.

Russian athletes may not be cleared to participate in the Olympic Games if the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is once again found to be non-compliant with the international anti-doping rules. Earlier, world’s anti-doping body WADA announced that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian agency due to inconsistencies found in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

"I wouldn’t like the situation of the Rio-2016 to repeat itself during the coming Olympic year. I hope this wouldn’t happen, but media forecasts look pessimistic so far," Klishina said.

"Everyone still hopes for the better, but the situation shows that our position is not very good. I hope that participation will be allowed at least to those who have been cleared for competitions at present, that they would have a chance to compete under the Russian flag. But we can only wait, I think the decision will be made by next summer," she added.

All Russian track and field athletes, apart from Darya Klishina, did not compete at the 2016 Olympics due to a ban imposed on the All-Russia Athletic Federation (RusAF) in November 2015 after major doping scandals broke out. Some Russian athletes obtained permissions to compete at international events from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) but only as neutral athletes, representing Authorised Neutral Athletes (ANA).

On September 23, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) launched an inquiry into RUSADA’s compliance after inconsistencies in the Moscow lab databases emerged. WADA gave Russia three weeks to explain this situation.