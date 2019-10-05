Russian athletes win silver and bronze in men's high jump at athletics championship

DOHA, October 4. /TASS/. Russian athlete Mikhail Akimenko has won a silver medal in men's high jump at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Akimenko, aged 23, showed the result of 2.35 m. The first place was taken by Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim with 2.37 m. The bronze medal was won by another Russian athlete Ilya Ivanyuk (2.35 m).

The result of 2.35 m is a personal record for both Akimenko and Ivanyuk.

For Russian athletes, who participate in the competition under the neutral status, these are the fourth and fifth medals.

The 2019 World Athletics Championship will finish on October 6.