DOHA, October 5. /TASS/. Russian athlete Vasily Mizinov has won silver in men's 20km walk at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Mizinov, aged 21, completed the race in 1 hour 26 minutes 49 seconds. The gold medal was won by Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi (1:26:34), while Sweden's Perseus Karlstrom came in third (1:27:00).

This is the first world championship medal for Mizinov and the sixth medal for Russian athletes who participate in the competition under the neutral status.