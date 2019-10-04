TASS correspondent flies national flag colors in media-run at 2019 IAAF World Championship

Russian track and field athletes are participating in the World Championship under a neutral status and are banned from displaying the colors of the national flag or the state symbols since the All-Russian Athletics Federation’s (RusAF) membership suspension with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) is still in force.

DOHA, October 4. /TASS/. Russian news agency TASS correspondent Artyom Kuznetsov took part in the traditional media-run at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha flying the colors of his country’s national flag.

However, this rule does not apply to journalists working at the championship and their nationality is displayed on their accreditation badges.

The media-run was held on a distance of 800 meters and involved 150 journalists, including six from Russia. After the run was over, IAAF President Sebastian Coe awarded the winners with prizes and other journalists with various memorabilia.

All six Russian journalists, who participated in the media-run, took a group picture holding the national flag of Russia.

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The IAAF Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with the IAAF.

However, the IAAF permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in the international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF was reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating under the national flag.

Last week, IAAF ruled to keep in force the membership suspension of RusAF. The decision was made at the IAAF Council Meeting in Doha on September 23 and meant that Russian track and field athletes would be taking part in the 2019 IAAF World Championship, which is hosted by Qatar between September 27 and October 6, in the status of the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA).