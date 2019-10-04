Russian runner Shubenkov says double standards in doping control are applied to Russia

According to the Russian runner, who is the 2015 IAAF world champion and the silver medalist of the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, a recent situation with US sprinter Christian Coleman is one of the proofs of double standards.

DOHA, October 4. /TASS, Artyom Kuznetsov/. Russian world champion in 110m hurdles Sergei Shubenkov told TASS he believed that double standards are applied in regard to Russian athletes on the issue of doping control in sports.

"In fact, it was another illustration of double standards in the fight against doping," Shubenkov said in an interview with TASS. "I knew about these double standards much earlier, and it was immediately clear that the approach [applied] to Russia was biased."

"These double standards expose the fact that much stricter measures are applied to Russia, but such situations as the one with Coleman shed the light on the real state of affairs and more people, who really care, come to realize that in the fight against doping in Russia the same approaches must be applied in regard to other countries as well," Shubenkov said.

At the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Qatar’s Doha, 23-year-old Coleman won the gold in 100m sprint. His victory came only three weeks after he managed to evade a punishment for skipping three doping tests in a row. His lawyers managed to prove that he skipped only two doping tests during the period of 365 days stipulated by the regulations.

Doping scandal around Russian sports

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s (the All-Russia Athletics Federation) membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The IAAF Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with the IAAF.

However, the IAAF permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in the international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF was reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating under the national flag.

Last week, IAAF ruled to keep in force the membership suspension of RusAF. The decision was made at the IAAF Council Meeting in Doha on September 23 and meant that Russian track and field athletes would be taking part in the 2019 IAAF World Championship, which is hosted by Qatar between September 27 and October 6, in the status of the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA).