Russian tennis player Khachanov to face Austria’s Thiem in 2019 China Open semis

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Karen Khachanov has reached the semifinals of the 2019 ATP China Open tennis tournament in Beijing after defeating Italy’s Fabio Fognini on Friday.

The quarterfinals clash between the 6th-seed Italian and the 4th-seed Russian at the Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Center lasted for one hour and 46 minutes. After giving away the opening set, Khachanov eventually won 3-6; 6-3; 6-1.

The 23-year-old Russian will play in the semifinals on Saturday against Austria’s Dominic Thiem, who won his quarterfinals match on Friday defeating former World’s No. 1 Andy Murray of Great Britain 6-2, 7-6 (3).

The Russian tennis player, who is currently ranked 9th in the ATP ratings, is the winner of four ATP tournaments in singles and his best result at the Grand Slam tournaments was the quarterfinals round at the 2019 French Open.

The 2019 China Open tennis tournament is played on outdoor courts and is part of the ATP 500 series on the 2019 ATP Tour. The tournament is running between September 30 and October 6 and offers $3.6 million in prize money.