Russian tennis chief says Sharapova may skip tournament in Luxembourg due to injuries

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova is experiencing problems with gaining an optimal physical shape due to her injuries and is likely to skip the tennis tournament this month in Luxembourg, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Friday.

"Sharapova has serious problems gaining the physical shape due to her injuries," Tarpishchev told TASS. "I believe that she will also skip the tournament in Luxembourg. We held negotiations on her participation in the Kremlin Cup, but it did not work out."

Sharapova, who turned 32 in April, is Russia’s most decorated female tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

In 2018, Sharapova participated in eight tennis tournaments, including four Grand Slam competitions. Her best results last season were the semifinals of the tournaments in China’s Shenzhen and Italy’s capital city, Rome.

The Russian player skipped a vast part of this tennis season due to a shoulder injury — she stayed out of competitions from February to mid-June. In early August, Sharapova parted ways with her Swedish coach Thomas Hogstedt, who had trained her between 2011 and 2013 and with whom she resumed their training partnership in 2018.