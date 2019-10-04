Injury forces Russian long jumper Klishina to pull out from World Championships in Doha

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian long jumper Darya Klishina announced on Friday that she would skip the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Qatar’s Doha citing health problems.

"Unfortunately, we have made a decision together with my team against taking part in the World Championships in Doha," Klishina wrote in her Instagram account. "The reason for the withdrawal is a thigh injury, which would not allow me to demonstrate high results here."

"The most important now is to gradually and without any hurry prepare for the Olympic season," the 28-year-old Russian athlete added.

Klishina is the silver medalist of the 2017 IAAF World Championships and the bronze medalist of the 2014 European Championships.