Russia loses 2-3 to Australia at 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup in Japan

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Russian national team lost 2-3 to Australia on Friday in its third match of the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup in Japan.

This was the first defeat of the Russian team at the World Cup as it previously beat Iran (3-1) and then Canada (3-2). Russia is playing its next match on October 5 against Brazil.

The FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup is organized every four years, namely a year before the Summer Olympic Games. The teams are playing one match against every participant in the World Cup and the winner is determined by the number of overall points.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup is being held on October 1-15 in Japan, which will be also hosting the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. A total of 12 teams from all continental zones have qualified for the major volleyball tournament in Japan.

The Russian national men’s team won the World Cup twice (in 1999 and 2011) and also got the silver in 2007. The Soviet Union became the World Cup champion four times (1965, 1977, 1981, 1991), which is a record number of wins in the history of the tournament.