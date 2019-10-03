Russian national football team’s midfielder Zobnin sustains injury at training session

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Roman Zobnin, who plays as a midfielder for Spartak Moscow FC and the Russian national football team, has sustained an injury during a training session, Spartak’s press office announced on Thursday.

According to the press office, Zobnin has sustained a muscle injury and an additional medical examination will show how long it will take the 25-year-old footballer to recover.

On September 30, Zobnin was included on the national team’s roster for this month’s two qualifying matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. Russia is playing against Scotland in Moscow on October 10 and against Cyprus in Nicosia on October 13.

After the six matches between all the Group I teams, Russia has secured the 2nd with 15 points following leaders Belgium with 18 points. Kazakhstan is currently ranked 3rd (7 points), as followed by Cyprus (7 points), Scotland (6 points) and San Marino (0 points). The top two teams in the group will qualify for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.