Russian two-time Olympic champ Mustafina still undecided about her career, coach says

Mustafina announced a break in her career in the summer of 2016, when she gave birth to a daughter. She came back to sports in April 2018. This season, she skipped the European Championship and the European Games and later announced that she would skip the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championship in Germany’s Stuttgart on October 4-13.

KRASNODAR, October 3. /TASS/. Russia’s two-time Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Aliya Mustafina has not yet made a decision about her future career, Valentina Rodionenko, the head coach of the Russian national artistic gymnastics team, told TASS on Thursday.

Asked by a TASS correspondent whether Mustafina would come to Stuttgart as a spectator, Rodionenko said: "No, she celebrated her birthday on September 30 [Mustafina turned 25], I called her on a telephone to extend my birthday wishes, but we have not met personally."

"She says that she currently wants to spend time with her daughter and will see what comes next," the coach continued. "She has not made a final decision yet, whether she would continue with her preparations."

Adding up to gold medals of the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in uneven bars competition, Mustafina is seven-time Olympic medalist and three-time World Champion, including the world’s gold in All-Around Competition in Rotterdam in 2010.

At the 2012 Summer Olympic in London, 22-year-old Mustafina harvested a total of four medals, including the gold in uneven bars competition. She went further winning three more medals at the next Summer Olympics, hosted by Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro in 2016, including another gold medal in uneven bars competition.

The other Olympic medals snatched by Mustafina are two silver medals at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games in Team competitions; and three bronze medals, which are from the 2012 London and 2016 Rio in All-Around and 2012 London in Floor Exercise.

Mustafina also packs a total of 12 medals grabbed at the World Championships, which besides three golds also include four silver and five bronze medals in various artistic gymnastics events.

After her comeback in April 2018, Mustafina won the silver in the team final event at the 2018 Artistic Gymnastics World Championship in Qatar’s Doha.