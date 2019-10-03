Shubenkov second in 110m men hurdle at IAAF World Championships in Doha

DOHA, October 3. Russia’s Sergey Shubenkov was second in the 110 meters hurdles men competition at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The 28-year-old Russian demonstrated the result of 13.15 seconds. The gold went to Grant Holloway of the United States (13.10 seconds), France’s Pascal Martinot-Lagarde was third with 13.18 seconds.

The 2016 Olympic Champion and 2017 World Champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica fell during the race and finished 10th. Later, he was disqualified.

This is Shubenkov’s second World Championship silver, after the 2017 tournament in London. He is also a 2015 World Champion, and a 2013 bronze medalist. He has won European Championships twice in 2012 and 2014, European Indoor Championships in 2013. Shubenkov is also a two-time Diamond League champion (2017, 2018) and two-time IAAF Continental Cup champion (2014, 2018).

The World Championships in Doha is scheduled to end on October 6. Thirty Russian athletes were cleared to participate the event but they are competing as neutrals due to a ban imposed on the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF).

This is the third medal for Russian athletes. Earlier, gold medals were won by pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova and high jumper Mariya Lasitskene.