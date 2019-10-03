Zenit St. Petersburg defeats Benfica in UEFA Champions League

ST. PETERSBURG, October 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg defeated Portugal’s Benfica 3:1 at home in its second game of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night.

The game at the Gazprom Arena stadium in Russia’s second largest city was attended by 51,682 spectators. It was the first Champions League event for the venue.

Artyom Dzyuba and Sardar Azmoun scored for Zenit (22’ and 78’, respectively). Some 70 minutes into the game, Ruben Dias of Benfica scored an own goal. Raul de Tomas netted the ball for Benfica (85’).

In another Group G game, Germany’s Leipzig lost to France’s Lyon 0:2.

Zenit and Lyon share the top position in Group G with four points each. Leipzig has three points. Benfica is fourth and has so far failed to get any tournament points.

During the next matchday, the club from St. Petersburg will face Leipzig, while Benfica will take on Lyon on October 23.