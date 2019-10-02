Russian runner Shubenkov storms into 110 m hurdle final at World Athletics Championships

DOHA, October 2. /TASS/. Russian athlete Sergey Shubenkov has made the final of the 110 meter hurdle event at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The Russian finished second in his semifinal, covering the distance in 13.18 seconds. Two best athletes in three semifinals progress to the final, as well as two best runners from the remaining heats. The final race will also take place on Wednesday evening.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shubenkov is a 2015 World Champion, as well as silver (2017) and bronze (2013) medalist. He has won European Championships twice (2012, 2014), European Indoor Championships (2013). Shubenkov is also a two-time Diamond League champion (2017, 2018) and two-time IAAF Continental Cup champion (2014, 2018).

The World Championships in Doha is scheduled to complete on October 6. Thirty Russian athletes were cleared to participate the event but they are competing as neutrals due to a ban imposed on the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF).