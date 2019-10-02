Russian boxer Ustinov is ready to face Britain’s Dereck Chisora this month in London

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Ustinov is ready to replace New Zealand’s Joseph Parker in the fight later this month against Britain’s Dereck Chisora, Russian boxer’s promoter Vladimir Khryunov told TASS on Wednesday.

The fight between Parker and Chisora was scheduled to be held in London on October 26, but according to reports earlier this week, the New Zealander pulled out of the fight because of illness.

"Parker has pulled out and we have launched negotiations with Chisora," Kryunov said in an interview with TASS. "Alexander [Ustinov] is ready to fight against Chisora and he has a valid visa. He dislikes Chisora’s face for a long time now."

"Alexander has been training for a fight in the United States for approximately the same dates," Khryunov said. "He [Ustinov] has changed coach and is now trained by Dmitry Vorobyov."

Ustinov, known to the fans as ‘Alexander the Great,’ is 42 years old and has a record of 35 wins (26 by KOs) and four defeats (three by KOs). Dereck ‘War’ Chisora, 35, boasts a record of 31 wins (22 by KOs) and nine defeats (three by KOs).