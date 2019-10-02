Channel One, VGTRK, Match TV to broadcast in Russia 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar matches

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian television channels Channel One, VGTRK and Match TV have been granted media rights to broadcast matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar in Russia, FIFA’s press office announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"FIFA has concluded an agreement for the media rights in Russia to FIFA events taking place between 2019 and 2022, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," the statement reads.

"Through the agreement, the Russian sport promotion agency — a consortium of national broadcasters VGTRK, Channel One Russia and Gazprom Media (Match TV) — has acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast FIFA competitions on TV, IPTV, internet and mobile platforms, as well as non-exclusive radio rights, through the end of 2022," the statement continues.

"The media rights licensees will broadcast the competitions on both free-to-air and subscription-based channels throughout the Russian territory."

"Following the unprecedented success of the 2018 FIFA World Cup hosted by Russia, the agreement ensures that Russian fans continue to be inspired by coverage of world-class football," the statement added.

In the summer of 2018, Russia hosted its first-ever FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a remarkable opening show at Luzhniki Stadium on the evening of June 14 and ended with a spectacular final match, played also at the Luzhniki Stadium, where France defeated Croatia 4-2 to win the much-coveted World Cup Trophy.

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at seven venues across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al-Wakrah, Al-Khor, Al-Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022 — Qatar National Day — and with the objective, in principle, of holding the tournament for 28 days.