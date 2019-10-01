St. Petersburg offers seven training grounds to EUFA for Champions League Final

ST. PETERSBURG, October 1. /TASS/. St. Petersburg’s authorities have picked seven training grounds for the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to choose from ahead of the 2021 Champions League Final, Deputy Governor Vladimir Kirillov told TASS.

On September 24, the UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Ljubljana determined cities that would host final matches of the Champions League in 2021-2023. St. Petersburg will welcome the 2021 final, the match will take place at the Gazprom Arena (Krestovsky Stadium).

"Seven international-level training grounds with football fields and necessary infrastructure for teams to train were prepared for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in St. Petersburg," Kirillov said. "UEFA will soon pick one facility."

He also added that St. Petersburg’s experience of holding large international competitions shows that other infrastructure facilities need to be used apart from the main stadium and training grounds. "The city transport system will be in service, as well as media resources, healthcare facilities, accommodation facilities for the teams, a navigation system and other city infrastructure," Kirillov pointed out.

During the 2018 World Cup, St. Petersburg served as a base camp for Costa Rica, England, South Korea and Saudi Arabia. Some of these grounds are also going to be operational during the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, since St. Petersburg is among the twelve cities chosen to host the tournament.