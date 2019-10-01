World champion Sidorova believes Russians will be cleared to compete at 2020 Olympics

All Russian track and field athletes, apart from Darya Klishina, did not compete at the 2016 Olympics due to a ban imposed on the All-Russia Athletic Federation (RusAF) in November 2015 after major doping scandals broke out. Some Russian athletes obtained permissions to compete at international events from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) but only as neutral athletes, representing Authorised Neutral Athletes (ANA).

DOHA, October 1. /TASS/. Russian pole vaulter and 2019 world champion Anzhelika Sidorova have concerns about whether Russian athletes will be allowed to participate in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo but would like to believe that they will be cleared to go there, she said in an interview with TASS.

"There are certain concerns," Sidorova said. "It is hard to be in the dark, but I would still like to believe that we will be able to go there. However, when preparations for the Olympic season will begin, all these thoughts will fade into the background. And it will be what it is," Sidorova pointed out.

When asked about whether she would be willing to move abroad to train in case the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is suspended again, the athlete said that she will act as the case may be. "That is because I am not really into all these nuances. Speaking about the leading Russian track and field athletes, then we are included in the IAAF testing pool, and it tests us. My logic suggests that it will be enough," she emphasized.

On September 23, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) launched an inquiry into RUSADA’s compliance after inconsistencies in the Moscow lab databases emerged. WADA gave Russia three weeks to explain this situation.