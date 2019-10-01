Russia begins 2019 Volleyball Men's World Cup with victory over Iran

TASS, October 1. The Russian national men’s team has earned its first victory in their first match against Iran at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup in Japan.

The Russians prevailed 3-1 (25-21, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22). The team will square off with Canada in their next match on October 2.

The Volleyball World Cup is held once every four years. Twelve teams from all continental zones of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). The teams play each other once and the country that scored the most points wins the World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to complete on October 15.