WADA publishes 2020 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has published the List of Prohibited Substances and Methods (List) for 2020 on is official website.

"WADA is pleased to announce the publication of the 2020 Prohibited List. Updated annually, the List undergoes an extensive consultation period with a wide array of anti-doping stakeholders from around the globe. This is a very comprehensive process, which aims to ensure that new substances and methods with doping potential - which are either currently on the market or in some cases still in clinical development - are included in the List. This helps us to protect not only the integrity of sport, but the health of athletes worldwide," WADA Director General Olivier Niggli was quoted as saying.

For a substance or method to be added to the List, it must be determined that it meets at least two of the following three criteria: it has the potential to enhance or enhances sport performance; it represents an actual or potential health risk to the athletes; it violates the spirit of sport.

The List is released three months ahead of it taking effect so that athletes and their entourage can acquaint themselves with any modifications. The adjusted list was approved by WADA’s Executive Committee on September 23, 2019. It comes into force on January 1, 2020.