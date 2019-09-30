Putin congratulates Russian pole-vaulter on snatching gold at 2019 World Athletics Champ

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russian pole-vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova on snatching gold at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha. The Russian leader’s congratulatory telegram was published on Monday on the Kremlin’s website.

"The winning, "gold" height reached at the Doha World Championships is an important event in your life as an athlete and a significant contribution to the development of the great traditions of the Russian track-and-field school," Putin noted.

Sidorova took part in the World Championships as a neutral athlete. Russian athletes are currently only able to compete as neutrals at competitions and tournaments organized by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) such as World Championships, European Championships, Diamond League and World Challenge series due to sanctions imposed on the RusAF in November 2015.

The 2019 World Athletics Championships in Qatar will take place until October 6.