Teams’ cost control to be in priority for changes in F1 rules next year, says Ross Brawn

In June this year, FIA F1 management announced that changes would be introduced to the sport of Formula One starting in 2021 regarding "Sporting and Financial regulations for the FIA Formula 1 World Championship for 2021 and beyond until the end of October 2019."

SOCHI, September 30. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. The cost control and ‘fairer distribution of the revenue’ would be the priority aspects in the change of FIA Formula One regulations starting next year, F1 Managing Director of Motorsports Ross Brawn told TASS.

"One of the aspects of the new regulations is a much fairer distribution of the revenue and also there will be a cost control, so the maximum [amount] that teams can spend will be controlled," Brawn said in an interview with TASS.

"Therefore, if you enter the Formula One you know the maximum amount of money that you will be required to spend," he said. "As of today and under the current regulations, it [the sum] is indefinite and you can spend as much as you like, and the top teams are spending an awful amount of money."

"In a way, the Formula One is a victim of its own success, because if you are successful in Formula One the impact for your brand and the exposure you get is worth a lot of money," he continued.

"Making a step in investment is a big challenge for a lot of teams involved. We want to make it more sustainable and viable platform in the future by controlling the maximum amount the teams they will be able to spend," F1 Managing Director of Motorsports Brawn added.

The Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi hosted the Formula One Russian Grand Prix for the sixth time this year on September 27-29.

Team Mercedes pilots Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas finished the 2019 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi on Sunday in first and second places respectively, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crossing the finish line in 3rd place.