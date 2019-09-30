WADA doubts distortions in Moscow lab’s database were accidental — RUSADA chief

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency’s experts have expressed doubts the distortions in the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory were accidental, the chief of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Ganus said in an open letter. A copy of the message was obtained by TASS.

WADA on September 23 initiated a formal compliance procedure against RUSADA due to changes found in the database of the Moscow lab.

"WADA specialists say the nature of distortions in the electronic database leave no room for saying they were casual. The suspected distortions in question occurred over the past two years," the message reads. "By October 9 the Russian authorities are not expected to present a discussion agenda or begin negotiations. The deadline has expired. The Russian authorities are expected to present sensible explanations."

RUSADA's rights were restored in September last year. The Russian side was expected to present to WADA the original of the database containing Russian athletes’ records and their doping tests for 2012-2015 kept at the Moscow laboratory. Russia disclosed all the necessary data to WADA, but the world agency’s stipulation was that the requirement would be considered as fulfilled only if the integrity of the database was confirmed.