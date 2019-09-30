Lewis Hamilton may beat Schumacher’s F1 world championships record — Ross Brawn

SOCHI, September 30. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. British Formula One racer of Team Mercedes Lewis Hamilton, who is five-time world champion, has all the chances now of beating the record of seven championships titles of legendary German racer Michael Schumacher, F1 Managing Director of Motorsports Ross Brawn told TASS.

Team Mercedes pilots Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas finished the 2019 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi on Sunday in first and second places respectively, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crossing the finish line in 3rd place.

"Obviously, I feel quite emotional about this record because I was a part of it, but Lewis is a fantastic driver, fantastic competitor," Brawn said in an interview with TASS. "I think there is every chance he will beat Michael’s record — the record that nobody thought would ever be feasible to come close at."

"I think there is a strong possibility," he continued. "Lewis has several years of driving left, he is at the peak of his performance now and I don’t see any decline in his competitiveness." "There is a real chance that Lewis can do that," Brawn added.

All of the previous F1 Russian Grands Prix were won by Team Mercedes drivers, namely by Britain’s five-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton (in 2014, 2015 and 2018), his current teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland (in 2017) and former teammate Nico Rosberg of Germany (in 2017). Lewis Hamilton is currently in the strong lead to win the 2019 FIA F1 World Championship, which wraps up on December 1 with the race in Abu Dhabi.

Before taking up in early 2017 the post of the F1 Managing Director of Motorsports, Brawn held the posts of a motorsport engineer, Formula One Team Principal and worked for a number of F1 teams as a technical engineer.

Michael Schumacher won all of his F1 championships titles (for Team Benetton in 1994, 1995 and Team Ferrari in 2000-2004) in collaboration with Brawn.