F1 executive Brawn: Russia’s Shwartzman has to race in F2 before joining Formula One

Last weekend, 20-year-old Shwartzman finished second at his home Grand Prix in the country’s resort city of Sochi securing his overall win in the Formula 3 Championship.

SOCHI, September 30. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. Russian racer Robert Shwartzman has good chances of joining the world of Formula One, but he has to show good results in Formula 2 before that, F1 Managing Director of Motorsports Ross Brawn told TASS.

"I think Formula 2 is a good platform for young drivers to make the next step and make the next transition," Brawn said in an interview with TASS. "Formula One is very complex and challenging. I think Formula 2 would be a great step for Robert to make."

"I think that with the level of performance on Formula 3 in Formula 2 he has every chance that he can have an opportunity in Formula One," he continued. "His career has been very impressive and there is absolutely no reason why he should not succeed as he got all the opportunities."

"There are a lot of very good drivers, so you have to have a very strong performance to stand out. Robert has done a very good job in Formula 3, now he needs a great job in Formula 2 and he will come to attention of Formula 1 teams," Brawn added.

In October 2017, Shwartzman became the first Russian to enter the Ferrari Driver Academy at the age of 18 joining trainees Giuliano Alesi, Marcus Armstrong, Enzo Fittipaldi, Antonio Fuoco, Charles Leclerc and Guan Yu Zhou.