Alexandrova claims best WTA ranking among Russians

TASS, September 30. Russian tennis player Ekaterina Alexandrova has risen one spot in the WTA rankings to reach No. 38, a move that allowed her to become the highest-ranked Russian woman in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings , the organization updated its lists of best players in the world on Monday.

Last week, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova failed to defend her quarterfinal points earned at the WTA tournament in Wuhan (China) last year and dropped four spots. She is now ranked at No. 40.

The top-10 had one shift - Canadian Bianca Andreescu dropped to No. 6, while Romania’s Simona Halep rose to No. 5. The most successful Russian tennis player, Maria Sharapova, is currently ranked at No. 137 with 466 points.