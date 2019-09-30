F1 Motorsports chief Brawn says Russian team’s appearance in Formula One is possible

The Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi hosted the Formula One Russian Grand Prix for the sixth time this year on September 27-29.

SOCHI, September 30. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. A chance of a Russian racing team appearing in the FIA Formula One Championships is highly possible since the country is highly involved in the development of this sport, F1 Managing Director of Motorsports Ross Brawn told TASS.

Asked by a TASS correspondent whether a Russian team would appear among F1 teams in the near future, Ross Brawn said "Absolutely, why not."

"We have quite a strong presence of Russian drivers, businessmen and entrepreneurs and the Russian race, which is popular," Brawn said in an interview with TASS.

Sochi Autodrom track is the only racing circuit in Russia hosting a FIA Formula One Grand Prix. Located in the Olympic Park, which hosted the 2014 Olympics, the 5,848-meter long racing circuit in the Black Sea coastal area has already hosted six F1 Grand Prix races.

Team Mercedes pilots Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas finished the 2019 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi on Sunday in first and second places respectively, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crossing the finish line in 3rd place.

All of the previous F1 Russian Grands Prix were won by Team Mercedes drivers, namely by Britain’s five-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton (in 2014, 2015 and 2018), his current teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland (in 2017) and former teammate Nico Rosberg of Germany (in 2017).