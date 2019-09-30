Russian tennis player Medvedev going strong at No. 4 in ATP rankings

TASS, September 30. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has held on to his No. 4 spot in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings, the organization updated its lists of best players in the world on Monday.

Last week, Medvedev did not compete at any ATP events. On September 22, the Russian contested the St. Petersburg Open final, defeating Croatia’s Borna Coric and winning his first title on home soil. Medvedev’s outstanding results this year have secured him a place at the ATP Finals — year-end tournament pitting eight highest ranked players against each other — which will be held in London on November 10-17.

Russian Karen Khachanov’s ranking also did not change, he stays at No. 9. Another Russian, Andrey Rublev, rose one spot to reach No. 35.

The ATP top 10 standings did not change, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic continues to dominate the list, followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the second place and Swiss Roger Federer in the third.

ATP Rankings September 30:

1 (1). Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - 9865 points;

2 (2). Rafael Nadal (Spain) - 9225;

3 (3). Roger Federer (Switzerland) - 7130;

4 (4). Daniil Medvedev (Russia) - 5305;

5 (5). Dominic Thiem (Austria) - 4415;

6 (6). Alexander Zverev (Germany) - 4095;

7 (8). Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) - 3420;

8 (7). Kei Nishikori (Japan) - 3330;

9 (9). Karen Khachanov (Russia) - 2810;

10 (10). Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) - 2575...

35 (36). Andrey Rublev (Russia) - 1261.