F1’s senior executive Ross Brawn says racing enthusiasm has broadened in Russia’s Sochi

SOCHI, September 30. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. The FIA Formula One Russian Grand Prix is growing each year by attracting more racing fans and enthusiasts, while F1 management keeps working to build up the attendance and raise a level of the racing competitiveness, F1 Managing Director of Motorsports Ross Brawn told TASS.

The Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi hosted the Formula One Russia Grand Prix for the sixth time this year on September 27-29.

"The attendance here is very strong, the crowds are very good and the enthusiasm has broadened," Brawn said in an interview with TASS. "When I come out of a hotel every morning I see that the fans and enthusiasts seem to get really stronger and it’s good."

"The last couple of years the racing has been a little predictable, but this year we are having a great race, because we have competitive teams," he continued.