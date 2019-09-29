Russian F1 racer Kvyat says satisfied with his result at 2019 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix

SOCHI, September 29. /TASS/. Russian F1 racer Daniil Kvyat, who finished his home race in Sochi in 12th place on Sunday, has said he is satisfied with his result.

Kvyat from Team Toro Rosso finished the 2019 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi in the 12th place. Over the weekend, he had problems with his car’s motor twice and had even to replace it.

"Bearing in mind yesterday’s problems with the motor, I enter this race on the credit side," he told journalists after the race. "I am satisfied with how I conducted the race. Regrettably, I failed to score point, but we should be realistic. I have got the most out of the car.".