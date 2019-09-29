Team Mercedes’ Hamilton, Bottas victorious at F1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi

SOCHI, September 29. /TASS/. Team Mercedes pilots Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas finished the 2019 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi in first and second places respectively, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crossing the finish line in 3rd place.

With the red lights switched off, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel boosted off from his third qualifying position passing Team Mercedes pilot Lewis Hamilton and then his teammate Charles Leclerc, who won on Saturday his fourth consecutive pole position this season.

However, Germany’ four-time World Champion Vettel failed to maintain the lead as he retired from the race on lap 28 due to technical problems with his car.

Following a series of pit stops in the middle of the race, both Mercedes drivers took the lead with Hamilton in the 1st place and Bottas in the 2nd place. Ferrari’s Leclerc was 3rd on the tail of the Finnish driver until the end of the race.

Russian driver Daniil Kvyat from Team Toro Rosso finished his home race in Sochi in 12th place.

All of the previous F1 Russian Grands Prix were won by Team Mercedes drivers, namely by Britain’s five-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton (in 2014, 2015 and 2018), his current teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland (in 2017) and former teammate Nico Rosberg of Germany (in 2017).