MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Moscow will host a meeting of the General Assembly of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in June 2020, CEV press service reported on Saturday.

This decision was made at a meeting of the assembly, which was held on Friday in Paris. It is reported that at a meeting in Moscow elections will be held for all CEV agencies. The meeting of the General Assembly in Moscow will be held on June 19.