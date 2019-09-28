Formula One former supremo Ecclestone says he feels 'at home' in Sochi

SOCHI, September 28. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone told TASS he always comes to the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi to attend the F1 Russian Grand Prix racing, because he ‘feels at home here.’

Asked by a TASS correspondent whether Ecclestone keeps following the developments in F1 World Championships he said "I watch every race." However, Ecclestone is not traveling to attend in person every race on the calendar, except for the Russian Grand Prix since 2014.

"Russia is for sure," Ecclestone said in an interview with TASS. "Because it feels like home here in Sochi."

"People have done such a good job here," he continued. "If you haven’t started to use Sochi for Formula One after the Olympics, which are gone, I don’t know what you could have replaced it with to get the attention of this place."

"Early days, people used to talk about Sochi just to maze people from other countries," Ecclestone said. "And now people know Sochi."

In February and March of 2014, Russia’s Sochi hosted the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, which, according to international sports officials, athletes and visitors, were organized at the highest level possible and provided up-to-date infrastructure at all levels.

"It all obviously started with the Olympics, but it carried on from there. If we hadn’t had something that had a worldwide following, people would’ve probably forgotten the Olympics [in Sochi]," Ecclestone added speaking about the value of hosting F1 racing in Sochi.

Sochi Autodrom track is the only racing circuit in Russia hosting a FIA Formula One Grand Prix. Located in the Olympic Park, which hosted the 2014 Olympics, the 5,848-meter long racing circuit in the Black Sea coastal area has already successfully hosted five F1 Grand Prix races.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. In early 2017, the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.

In late 2014, the Sochi Autodrom was awarded the trophy of Formula One’s best racing track of the year. The Race Promoters' Trophy is a rotating award, engraved with the names of other top F1 tracks dating from 1975.