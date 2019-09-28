F1 CEO Carey: Every new location on F1 calendar must be ‘special and exciting for fans’

SOCHI, September 28. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. The management of Formula One believes that every new location that can be added to the calendar of F1 World Championship races must be ‘special and exciting for fans,’ F1 Executive Chairman and CEO Chase Carey told TASS on Saturday.

Next year’s championship will be the first in the history of Formula One to run in 22 Grands Prix around the globe, opening with the race in Australia on March 15 and closing with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The 2020 F1 World Championship will see a debut of the Grand Prix in Vietnam’s Hanoi and the return of the Dutch Grand Prix, which had been absent from the race calendar since 1985.

"We are adding one race, going from 21 to 22 races," Carey said in an interview with TASS. "We have always said that our first priority is quality, not quantity."

"We want to make sure that every race we have - every of the 21 or every of the 22 - is a race that we are excited about, that the fans are excited about and that we think can be a great location for the race, as well as a great location for fans," the F1 chief continued.

"We want to make sure that if we add a race it is really bringing something extra and special," Carey said. "Next year, we’ll have two new locations and one is truly not new. Vietnam, Hanoi will be truly new."

"Asia is a very important market for us so it certainly broadens our reach in the Asian market. Zandvoort is not new, and we are returning to Zandvoort after many years," Carey stated. "It is part of our history - and history is very important for Formula One."

"I think that our priority is making sure if we add a race to the calendar, it’s bringing something extra and special to the sport and to the fans of the sport," he added.