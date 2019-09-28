Sochi racing track is ‘priority Number One’ for Russian Grand Prix - F1 CEO Carey

SOCHI, September 28. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. The racing circuit in the Russian southern resort city of Sochi is a priority location for holding the Formula One Russian Grand Prix stage and the F1 management pursues the task of ‘building and growing the race’ in this city, F1 Executive Chairman and CEO Chase Carey told TASS on Saturday.

Britain’s Daily Mail reported on Thursday citing its sources that the Formula One Russian Grand Prix was likely to change its location, moving from its current racing track in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi to Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg. According to the daily, Russian President Vladimir Putin was in talks with F1 management on holding the race in St. Petersburg. However, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected on Thursday media allegations that President Putin was holding talks on this issue saying, "No, this is not true."

"Our agreement is here in Sochi and our priority is to make sure that we continue to build and strengthen the event in Sochi," Carey said in an interview with TASS. "As we have said, we have an agreement in place for a number of years to come [until 2025] and that is really a priority Number One for us."

"When I said about the growth this year - the trends have been positive in terms of building crowd enthusiasm for the race," he continued. "Certainly, this is our priority. We are always open to having conversations on what the future could bring, but priority one is building and growing the race here in Sochi."

The F1 chief also said he enjoyed coming to watch F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi and views this city as a unique location.

"Certainly, it’s unique and I do enjoy coming here," Carey said. "It’s a beautiful spot sitting here with the Black Sea on one side and the mountains on the other side. It is clearly a beautiful facility that’s been built, with impressive facilities for ultimate purposes all around and it’s an important market for us."

"We got Russian drivers on the track and I am looking forward to continue to grow this sport here in Russia," he added.

Sochi Autodrom track is the only racing circuit in Russia hosting a FIA Formula One Grand Prix. Located in the Olympic Park, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, the 5,848-meter long racing circuit in the Black Sea coastal area has already successfully hosted five F1 Grand Prix races.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. In early 2017, the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.

In late 2014, the Sochi Autodrom was awarded the trophy of Formula One’s best racing track of the year. The Race Promoters' Trophy is a rotating award, engraved with the names of other top F1 tracks dating from 1975.