Norwegian athletes leave Qatari hotel after mass food poisoning

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Norwegian athletics team has checked out from Qatari Ezdan Hotel where it was supposed to stay during the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha due to mass food poisoning cases, a representative of the Russian delegation to the championships told TASS.

The Russian team is also staying at this hotel for the tournament.

"The conditions in the hotel are terrible, the first floor is all covered in gold, while the rest is a true shack," the representative said. "Comparing this hotel to the one we stayed at two years ago [at the latest championships], the London hotel had 15 stars. The food here is completely inedible. Naturally, the Norwegians who got poisoned moved to another hotel. I can state unequivocally that the living conditions and food quality are not up to par with the world championships level. I think that the IAAF [International Association of Athletics Federations] should immediately address the situation."

The 2019 World Athletics Championships in Qatar is scheduled to be held between September 27 and October 6. Thirty Russian athletes were cleared to take part in the championships, however, they will compete as neutrals due to a suspension of the Russian national federation.