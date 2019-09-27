Ferrari’s Leclerc says likes ‘wet weather’ in case it rains at F1 GP in Russia’s Sochi

The Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi is hosting the Formula One Russia Grand Prix for the sixth time this year. The race is scheduled to be held on September 27-29 and, according to local weather forecasts, rains are expected on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures hovering about 21 degrees Centigrade (70 degrees Fahrenheit).

SOCHI, September 26. /TASS/. Scuderia Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc said he enjoys driving in a rainy weather and the car should be in a strong condition on the wet track in case it starts raining during the 2019 F1 Russian Grand Prix, which kicks off this weekend.

"I think we were pretty quick in a few sessions we had this year in the wet and I like the wet weather," Leclerc told journalists. "So hopefully it [the condition of the racing car] will be positive."

"But I expect Red Bull and Mercedes to be racing strong on these conditions [as well]," he continued.

The 21-year-old racer from Monaco has recently boosted his F1 performance racing to win two and finishing 2nd in his three previous 2019 Grands Prix, in which he also started from the pole position.

During the previous F1 Grand Prix, held last weekend in Singapore, Leclerc got too emotional yelling on the radio with the team after in the middle of the race he conceded his leading position in the race to German teammate Sebastian Vettel following an almost simultaneous pit stop of both Ferraris.

"To clear up the whole Singapore thing - obviously it’s an emotional sport, you are all charged up and the emotion is a part of Ferrari…," Leclerc said. "Maybe you can still have these things to say to yourself in the cockpit, but just don’t press the radio button."

"Obviously, it is very difficult in the car, there is a lot of adrenaline," he continued. "I wake up in the morning thinking about a victory, I go to sleep thinking about a victory, so sometimes it may be hard [to keep emotions under control], so I just need to control myself more in these situations and, to say it politely, just shut up."

Following his victories at the Grands Prix in Belgium and Italy, as well as his 2nd place last Sunday in Singapore, where he finished after Ferrari teammate Vettel, Leclerc is now sharing 3rd place in the 2019 F1 World Championship drivers’ standings with Dutch racer Max Verstappen from Team Red Bull (both with 200 points).

The current leaders are from Team Mercedes with five-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton holding a strong lead with 296 points and his Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas in 2nd place with 231 points. Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel is in 5th place with 194 points.