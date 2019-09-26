Danish F1 racer Magnussen: Racing track in Sochi offers good opportunities for overtaking

SOCHI, September 26. /TASS/. The Formula One racing track in the Russian southern resort city of Sochi is very specific, but it also provides for numerous opportunities for overtaking, Danish racer Kevin Magnussen from F1 Team Haas said on Thursday ahead of the Russian Grand Prix this weekend.

The Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi is hosting the Formula One Russia Grand Prix for the sixth time this year. The race is scheduled to be held on September 27-29.

"I would say it’s a little bit kind of a specific track - lots of medium-speed corners, like 90 degrees," the 26-year-old Danish racer told journalists.

"You need a good strong front end here, but as always you need good traction as well, so it’s not that you need much of a different car to usual but it’s, I think, a pretty good track," he continued.

"It’s decent to drive, and it offers good opportunities for racing and overtaking. I quite like it," Magnussen added.

The Dane is currently ranked 16th in the 2019 FIA F1 World Championship’s drivers standings with 16 points, while his team Haas is ranked 9th with 26 points in the standings of the constructors championship.

Sochi Autodrom track is the only racing circuit in Russia hosting a FIA Formula One Grand Prix. Located in the Olympic Park, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, the 5,848-meter long racing circuit in the Black Sea coastal area has already successfully hosted five F1 Grand Prix races.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. In early 2017, the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.

In late 2014, the Sochi Autodrom was awarded the trophy of Formula One’s best racing track of the year. The Race Promoters' Trophy is a rotating award, engraved with the names of other top F1 tracks dating from 1975.