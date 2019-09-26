Russia’s F1 racer Kvyat says Team Red Bull is ‘a turned page already’ for him

"For me it is a turned page already," Kvyat told journalists adding that he is now in "full focus on this year and on the future" with Team Toro Rosso.

SOCHI, September 26. /TASS/. Russian F1 racer Daniil Kvyat from Team Toro Rosso said on Thursday that he was not thinking about joining Team Red Bull again as it is "a closed chapter" for him and is focused on finishing the current Formula One season with a good result racing for Toro Rosso.

Popularity of Formula 1 in Russia is growing with each year — Russian F1 racer Kvyat

Toro Rosso Team Principal Franz Tost told TASS earlier in the day that Kvyat would remain with Toro Rosso, which is a farm team of Red Bull, for the next season as well.

The 25-year-old Russian racer is currently ranked 10th in the 2019 F1 World Championship with 33 points and his 3rd place at the German Grand Prix in July was his best result during this season.

The Russian driver entered the Formula One World Championship in 2014 racing for Toro Rosso and in 2015 he stepped up to the senior squad joining Red Bull. In the 2016 season, however, he was replaced by Max Verstappen in Red Bull and was demoted to Scuderia Toro Rosso again.

Kvyat finished the 2017 season with five points in 15 races for Toro Rosso, which is a Red Bull farm team. After the US Grand Prix in October 2017 Red Bull’s management terminated the contract with Kvyat and replaced him in Toro Rosso with Brendon Hartley.

The best result of Kvyat in his Formula One racing career was second place at the 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix.