Popularity of Formula 1 in Russia is growing with each year — Russian F1 racer Kvyat

SOCHI, September 26. /TASS/. The popularity of the auto racing sport and particularly of the FIA Formula One World Championship in Russia is growing each year and it is always a pleasure to race in the city of Sochi, Russian F1 racer Daniil Kvyat from team Toro Rosso said on Thursday.

"It is a pleasure to be at the home Grand Prix," Kvyat told journalists. "I think people love Formula One here."

"I hope to see a lot of people at the grand stands here on Saturday and Sunday and it will mean a lot to me," he continued.

"We know that the auto sport in Russia is growing a lot and obviously I am happy to come here," Kvyat added.

The 25-year-old Russian racer is currently ranked 10th in the 2019 F1 World Championship with 33 points and his 3rd place at the German Grand Prix in July was his best result during this season.

The Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi is hosting the Formula One Russia Grand Prix for the sixth time this year. The race is scheduled to be held on September 27-29.