Russian F1 racer Kvyat: Organizing Russian Grand Prix in St. Petersburg ‘not a bad idea’

SOCHI, September 26. /TASS/. Holding F1 Russian Grand Prix in the city of St. Petersburg is not ‘a bad idea’ as the race there could attract more spectators, Russian F1 racer Daniil Kvyat said on Thursday.

Daily Mail reported late on Wednesday citing its sources that the Formula One Russian Grand Prix was likely to change its location, moving from its current racing track in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi to Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg. According to the daily, Russian President Vladimir Putin was in talks with F1 management on holding the race in St. Petersburg.

However, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected on Thursday media allegations that President Putin was holding talks on this issue saying, "No, this is not true."

Kvyat, who is currently in Sochi preparing for the race due this weekend, was not aware that Peskov rejected the reports about the talks and when asked by journalists to comment on this issue on Thursday afternoon replied "why not."

"Maybe it is not a bad idea to have it closer to that region and also it is even more accessible to people from Moscow, St. Petersburg," the Russian pilot of F1 Toro Rosso team told journalists.

"Maybe it will bring some more spectators, which is cool," he continued. "Maybe also more [spectators] from Europe, from Finland, where this sport is very popular."

"It’s not a bad idea. Here [in Sochi] it is very nice, but who knows, maybe in St. Petersburg it would be even better, so why not," Kvyat added.

The Russian city of Sochi is hosting the Formula One Russian Grand Prix for the sixth time this year. The race is scheduled to be held on September 27-29.