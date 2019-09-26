F1 Toro Rosso chief Tost: Russia’s ‘fast and strong’ Kvyat to remain with team next year

SOCHI, September 26. /TASS/. Formula One team Toro Rosso is highly satisfied with its Russian racer Daniil Kvyat, who is "strong and fast," and will keep him on the squad for the next FIA F1 World Championship, Toro Rosso Team Principal Franz Tost told TASS.

The Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi is hosting the Formula One Russia Grand Prix for the sixth time this year. The race is scheduled to be held on September 27-29.

"Danny is doing a very good job, the team is really satisfied with his performance," Tost said in an interview with TASS. "As you know he finished on the podium in Germany and I think he is able to repeat this during the season, because he is very strong and very matured now."

The 25-year-old Russian racer is currently ranked 10th in the 2019 F1 World Championship with 33 points and his 3rd place at the German Grand Prix in July was his best result during this season.

The Toro Rosso principal also said that Kvyat was more likely to start his home Grand Prix from the back of the starting grid since the team opted for a replacement of the power unit on his car ahead of the race this weekend.

"We are looking forward for this race here in Sochi, although it looks like he has to start from the back because we will change a power unit," Tost stated. "Nevertheless, he has a good chance in the race to catch up and to score points."

Asked whether the Russian racer could grow further as a pilot, Tost said "You can always grow as a human and as well as a pilot, because you always learn something."

"Daniil is working very hard, he is concentrated and he is focused," he continued. "Therefore, I am very optimistic regarding his future."

"He is with Toro Rosso next season," Tost stated.

"I am happy to have him [Kvyat] in the team Toro Rosso. He is fast and we have a good relationship, we believe in him and I think that he can do with us a very good job."

Asked to make a forecast about Kvyat’s expected result for the race this weekend, Tost said: "It depends on what happens in the front."

"If all cars in the front finish the race, then from place seven and onwards — that’s a good result, because the first six places are to Red Bull, Ferrari and to Mercedes," he added.

The Russian driver entered the Formula One World Championship in 2014 racing for Toro Rosso and in 2015 he stepped up to the senior squad joining Red Bull. In the 2016 season, however, he was replaced by Max Verstappen in Red Bull and was demoted to Scuderia Toro Rosso again.

Kvyat finished the 2017 season with five points in 15 races for Toro Rosso, which is a Red Bull farm team. After the US Grand Prix in October 2017 Red Bull’s management terminated the contract with Kvyat and replaced him in Toro Rosso with Brendon Hartley.

The best result of Kvyat in his Formula One racing career was second place at the 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix.