RusAF president pledges to do his utmost to reinstate IAAF membership

DOHA, September 25. /TASS/. President of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) Dmitry Shlyakhtin is determined to complete the reinstatement of RusAF’s membership in the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Shlyakhtin told TASS at the IAAF congress, which supported RusAF’s suspension on Wednesday.

When Shlyakhtin took over RusAF in January 2016, the federation had been already suspended by the IAAF for two months in wake of the doping scandal. On September 23, based on the recommendations of the IAAF Task Force, the IAAF Council extended the RusAF’s suspension for 12th time.

"When I was a track and field athlete, my discipline involved good endurance. I think that is my strong point. If I were a sprinter, I would have been put out of the race," Shlyakhtin said.

"The openness shown by the federation is producing some results. However, few people realize that throughout these years the reinstatement process has been held behind closed doors, and I did not divulge many things, so that was a big plus as far as trust from the Task Force goes," he stressed.

"Had I convened news conferences after each meeting, it would have been a huge obstacle for us. Once people see that the federation stays compliant with agreements, they trust you," he pointed out.

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015 following a wave of anti-doping violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The IAAF Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of the requirements to restore RusAF’s membership with the IAAF.

However, the IAAF permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in the international tournaments under a neutral status or in the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) format until the membership of the RusAF was reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating under their national flag.

On December 18, 2018, the IAAF Doping Review Board approved an updated version of the Guidance Note for Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) status applications and sent the document to RusAF.

RusAF started accepting neutral status applications from national track and field athletes on December 19, 2018. The world’s governing athletics body has already granted neutral-status participation permits to 128 Russian track and field athletes.