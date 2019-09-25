St. Petersburg mostly ready to host 2020-2021 Champions League final — FC Zenit CEO

St. Petersburg was granted the right to host the Champions’ League final at a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee in Ljubljana on Tuesday. The final will be played at FC Zenit’s home stadium Gazprom Arena, seating 62,315. St. Petersburg hosted seven 2018 FIFA World Cup matches. Also, four Euro 2020 matches will take place there.

"There were two candidates for hosting the 2020-2021 Champions League final: St. Petersburg and Munich. The latter filed an application for the 2021-2022 season, too. That did not mean 100% chances for us, because the applicants are always eager to hold the match earlier. Certain factors did play a role, such as the stadium proper and the experience of holding FIFA Confederations Cup matches and the World Cup. The average occupancy rate was the highest in Russia, higher than in Moscow. The related infrastructure alongside the stadium itself — the airport and the hotels — prompted the decision in St. Petersburg’s favor," Medvedev said.

"We are very glad. We will be ready to host the Champions’ League final the day after tomorrow, if not tomorrow. The degree of readiness is very high. The Champions’ League final is a special event. We are still to put some finishing touches, but we are fully ready to do everything necessary. I’m sure it will be a great football event for all fans. There can be no doubts there will be many guests. My advice to everybody is to buy tickets as soon as they become available, even though the finalists are not known yet," he added.

Russia will play host to a Champions’ League final for a second time. In 2008, Manchester United clashed with another English team, Chelsea, in Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium to emerge the winner in a penalty shootout (6:5) after a 1:1 draw. Also, Luzhniki hosted the 1999 UEFA Cup final. Italy’s Parma beat France’s Marseille 3:0.