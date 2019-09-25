Russian Boxing Federation dismisses reports of hotel fight during World Championships

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) Umar Kremlev has dismissed reports of a fight between Russian boxers in a hotel during the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships.

Earlier, the media informed that Russian boxers were involved in a brawl at the hotel in Yekaterinburg. Several people were involved in an altercation with the National Guard officers who arrived at the scene.

"There was no fight," Kremlev noted. "They resolved the situation with words, and then everyone went to sleep. Officers of the National Guard were at the hotel anyway, ensuring the security of the World Championships guests. If there was a conflict on that day, we would have organized a boxing match for those involved to resolve the situation."

The 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships took place in Russia’s Yekaterinburg from September 7 to September 21. The Russian team won four medals: three gold and one bronze.